Government plans Rs 2,500-crore PLI scheme to boost Covid vaccine production

Government likely to unveil a Rs 2,500 crore financial assistance to boost domestic production of vaccine raw materials.

With an aim to boost domestic production of vaccine and enhance self-reliance amid a resurgence of Covid cases in neighbouring China, the government is likely to unveil a Rs 2,500-crore financial assistance programme, Mint reported, quoting two officials familiar with the development.

The proposal would be similar to the existing production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. The assistance is likely to be part of the budget and would aim to reduce import dependency for filters, cassettes and cartridges used in vaccine manufacturing and increase production of immunisation shots in the country, the report added.

“We are proposing to expand atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in vaccine manufacturing. We have proposed a financial assistance support scheme for vaccine input material to boost domestic manufacturing. The Budget allocation is expected at Rs 2,500 crore. We have been pursuing this project for a year with multiple departments like finance and biotechnology. This may be proposed in the coming budget,” Mint quoted one of the two officials.

In 2021, the Department of Pharmaceuticals rolled out three PLI schemes —bulk drugs with an outlay of Rs 6,940 crore, medical devices (Rs 3,420 crore) and pharmaceuticals Rs 15,000 crore) to help cut dependency on China. In March, the government extended the last date for applications for manufacturing Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (APIs) under the same PLI scheme.

The Production-Linked Incentive or PLI scheme aims to give companies incentives on incremental sales from products manufactured in domestic units.

Apart from these measures, the Centre is also running a scheme for bulk drug parks for pharma and medical device firms.

In September, the Department of Pharmaceuticals conveyed ‘in-principle’ approval to three States Viz, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh under the Scheme for “Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks.” With a financial outlay of Rs 3,000 crores notified in 2020, the scheme would provide financial assistance to three States for establishing Bulk Drug Parks aiming to bring down the cost of manufacturing of bulk drugs.