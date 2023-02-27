 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Government offers 5G test bed for free to recognised start-ups, MSMEs till Jan 2024

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST

The release further said that all 5G stakeholders including industry, academia, service providers, research and development institutions, government bodies and equipment manufacturers can utilise this facility at a very nominal rate.

Department of Telecom (DoT) has offered the usage of 5G test bed free of cost to start-ups and MSMEs recognised by the government, up to January 2024, an official release said on Monday.

The release further said that all 5G stakeholders including industry, academia, service providers, research and development institutions, government bodies and equipment manufacturers can utilise this facility at a very nominal rate.

The move will encourage the usage of the test bed and give a fillip to the development of indigenous technologies/ products in line with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

Several start-ups and companies are already using the test bed for testing their products and services, the release added.