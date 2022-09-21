Government notifies draft norms to make rear seat belt alarm mandatory in cars

In order to reduce road accident fatalities, the government has notified draft amendments to make it mandatory for car makers to install an alarm system for rear passenger seat belts, as per a draft notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India.

The last date for comments on the draft amendments to Automotive Industry Standard, AIS-145, additional safety features for category M & N Vehicles is October 5, 2022.

The move comes after the recent death of business tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a tragic car accident. Reports stated that Mistry was in in the rear seat without wearing a seat belt.

Seat belt alarm will be mandatory in M ​​and N category vehicles, and vehicles will have audio-video warning if seat belts are not worn. Along with this, over speed alarm will become mandatory, too, the draft notification stated.

Apart from this, the notification added that the following measures will be taken for M1 category vehicles - vehicles that comprise not more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat:

-Speed alert system to alert driver in case of over speeds

-Driver and co-driver all other front facing seat occupants’ safety belt reminder

- Manual override for central locking system

-Driver Airbag and co-driver airbag (passenger airbag)

-Child safety lock not permitted in M1 category vehicles

For M and N category vehicles, reverse parking alert system will be applicable. 'M' category vehicles are the ones with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers, while 'N' category vehicles also have four wheels, but are used to carry goods and may also carry passengers.

The draft notification also said that a three-level alarm system will be implemented to alert riders if travelling without seatbelts:

-First level warning means a visual warning will be activated when the ignition switch is engaged -engine running or not - and the driver's and/or rear seat passengers' safety-belt is not fastened.

-Second level warning means a visual and audible warning will be activated when a driver operates a vehicle without fastening of driver and/or rear seat passenger's safety-belt.

-'Safety-Belt is not fastened' warning will be activated which means, at the option of the manufacturer, either the driver and /or the rear seat passengers’ safety-belt buckle is not engaged or the webbing length pulled out of the retractor is 100 mm or less.

Earlier this month, Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari announced at an event that previously there was a penalty for not wearing seatbelt for the driver and co-passenger only, but now the law is updated to include rear seat passengers as well.

Presently, for the passengers sitting in the rear seats without wearing a seatbelt attracts a fine of Rs 1,000 under Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR). In India, one person dies every four minutes in road accidents, the World Bank said last year.