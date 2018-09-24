App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government mulls selling its stake in PFC to REC

The government sees a lot of synergy between the two NBFCs funding power sector projects," an official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The government is considering selling its 65.61 percent stake in state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), which could fetch the exchequer about Rs 13,000 crore. "The discussions are at a preliminary stage. The government sees a lot of synergy between the two NBFCs funding power sector projects," an official said.

At the end of 2017-18 financial year, the total resources of REC stood at over Rs 2.46 lakh crore, of which 'Reserves and Surplus' stood at Rs 33,515.59 crore. The net worth of the company stood at Rs 35,490 crore and 'cash and bank balance' was at Rs 1,773 crore at the end of March 2018.

Stock of REC was trading at Rs 98.90, down 7.35 per cent, while PFC scrip was trading at Rs 79.60, 1.18 per cent lower over previous close on the BSE.

At the current market price, the government may get around Rs 13,000 crore from stake sale in PFC.

The REC-PFC deal is being considered on the lines of acquisition of government's entire 51.11 per cent stake in oil refiner HPCL by state-owned ONGC in 2017-18. The government got Rs 36,915 crore from the stake sale.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had in Budget 2017-18 said there are opportunities to strengthen CPSEs through consolidation, mergers and acquisitions.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Business #India #PFC #REC

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

