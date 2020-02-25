Government mulls options for tax breaks to REITs and InvITs: Report

The government is reportedly still in talks with the stakeholders, and may clear its stand on the matter during a reply to questions raised on the Finance Bill, 2020.
The government is likely to give a tax relief to Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) on account of a Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) liability, according to a CNBC-TV18 flash.
Builders have urged the Centre to withdraw tax on the dividend received by InvIT/REIT unitholders and provide InvITs / REITs with a single stage taxation structure as is currently available under the prevailing regulations in order to keep the product attractive to attract both foreign and domestic capital inflows.
