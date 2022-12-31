 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Government meets to review COVID-19 status, compliance of directions issued by PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Dec 31, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST

"As per directions, Ministry of Commerce has been asked to monitor ongoing exports of medicinal products and equipment to China," stated a press release issued following the review meet.

More samples are being sent for genome sequencing, after experts raised alarm over the BF.7 variant (Representative image: AP)

The central government on December 31 held a fresh meeting with top officials and experts to review the country's COVID-19 situation and the compliance with directions issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

The meeting, chaired by P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, comes in the aftermath of Modi holding a high-level review meeting on December 22 in view of the concerns raised over the Omicron BF.7 variant of coronavirus.

Mishra was informed by officials that as per the prime minister's direction, a mock drill was held at several health facilities across the country on December 27. A total of 21,097 facilities, spread across all states and union territories, conducted the mock drill, of which 16,108 were government facilities.

"As directed by the prime minister, detailed guidelines for 2 percent random screening of international passengers on arrival were issued and 2 percent random sampling was initiated from December 24," a press release issued by the government, following the review meeting, stated.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

As many as 1,716 international flights have been screened and 5,666 samples collected for COVID-19 testing, it added.

During the meeting, it was also noted that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with representatives of pharmaceutical companies and senior officials on December 29 to review the availability of medicines and monitor their stocks and prices.