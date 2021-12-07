Government may invite bids for Pawan Hans stake by January: Officials

Pawan Hans has the largest fleet of helicopters in India.

The government plans to invite expressions of interest from potential bidders for Pawan Hans by January 2022 as part of its plan to raise Rs 1.75 lakh crore through the divestment of public sector enterprises, senior government officials told Moneycontrol.

“We are in the final stages of inviting EoIs for Pawan Hans. We will look to invite bids by January and complete the divestment by March,” a senior government official said.

An inter-ministerial group is expected to meet in the next few weeks to review the process and timelines for the disinvestment of the government’s stake in Pawan Hans, which operates helicopter transportation services.

As part of its fifth attempt to privatise the helicopter operator, the Centre plans to sell its 51 percent stake in Pawan Hans and transfer management control. Oil and Natural Gas Corp. will also offer its 49 percent stake in the company.

Both Pawan Hans shareholders – the government and ONGC – will indemnify potential buyers from contingent liabilities to the extent of over Rs 500 crore, the officials said.

Set up in 1985, Pawan Hans has a fleet of over 40 helicopters and almost 900 employees, 450 of whom are on permanent rolls. The officials said they expect 4-5 bids for Pawan Hans and will likely raise Rs 350 crore from the stake sale.

Last year, the government had invited bids for the PSU in December and then extended the deadline for bids to February 19. However, the divestment process was halted due to the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said last month the government will privatise five or six companies in the current financial year. He added that the government plans to invite bids for the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corp., Shipping Corp. of India and Pawan Hans by December-January.

The state-run helicopter operator reported a loss of Rs 28.08 crore in FY20 compared with a loss of Rs 69.2 crore a year earlier. Revenue fell to Rs 346 crore from Rs 381 in FY19, according to the information memorandum document floated by the government to invite EoIs to invest in the company in 2020. The helicopter company is expected to report a net loss of Rs 100 crore in FY21.

Potential bidders

While the officials had indicated they expect 4-5 bidders for Pawan Hans, they did not mention the names of any potential bidders.

Industry experts expect the employees’ union of Pawan Hans, along with Global Vectra Helicorp and Heligo Charters to bid for the company.

“Pawan Hans has the largest fleet of helicopters in India and with the government recently coming out with a new helicopter policy, the market in India is expected to grow exponentially in the next few years,” a senior industry expert told Moneycontrol.

He added that the government is working towards creating dedicated hubs and corridors to operate helicopters, making the Pawan Hans fleet more attractive.

The government also plans to abolish landing charges and parking deposits, steps that may boost commercial operations of helicopters in India.