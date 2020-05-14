Government may extend deadline for google tax on e-commerce firms: Report

The finance ministry might allow e-commerce companies not based in India to defer payment of google tax till September.

The ministry has discussed the matter with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) after it consulted with representatives of digital and technology companies, Business Standard reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Equalisation levy, or google tax, is a tax on revenue from digital transactions by companies not based in India, are involved in space such as online advertising.

Companies such as Amazon, Netflix and Flipkart might have to pay a 2 percent tax starting from April 1, 2020.

The government had in March 2020 extended the scope of the equalisation levy, first introduced in 2016, to include e-commerce companies as well.

The move could impact several companies, such as Airbnb, booking.com, Agoda, Zoom, GoDaddy, Tencent, Expedia.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy