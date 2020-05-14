App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government may extend deadline for google tax on e-commerce firms: Report

The government had in March 2020 extended the scope of the equalisation levy, first introduced in 2016, to include ecommerce companies as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Tax assessment
Representative Image: Tax assessment

The finance ministry might allow e-commerce companies not based in India to defer payment of google tax till September.

The ministry has discussed the matter with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) after it consulted with representatives of digital and technology companies, Business Standard reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Equalisation levy, or google tax, is a tax on revenue from digital transactions by companies not based in India, are involved in space such as online advertising.

related news

Companies such as Amazon, Netflix and Flipkart might have to pay a 2 percent tax starting from April 1, 2020.

The government had in March 2020 extended the scope of the equalisation levy, first introduced in 2016,  to include e-commerce companies as well.

The move could impact several companies, such as Airbnb, booking.com, Agoda, Zoom, GoDaddy, Tencent, Expedia.

The Department of Revenue is opposed to deferment of payment of equalisation levy by 9 months, CNBC-TV18 reported on May 3.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Tax

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | With routine health services disrupted, 6,000 more children could die daily: UNICEF

Coronavirus impact | With routine health services disrupted, 6,000 more children could die daily: UNICEF

Hindustan Foods resumes operations after receiving requisite permissions

Hindustan Foods resumes operations after receiving requisite permissions

'Work from home' to be new normal for govt offices post lockdown, draft guidelines issued

'Work from home' to be new normal for govt offices post lockdown, draft guidelines issued

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.