English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE Now :Watch how Haryana is taking progressive steps towards SDGs only at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Government may begin privatisation drive with profit-making PSUs: Report

The Centre has set a divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the financial year 2021-22.

Moneycontrol News
March 05, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

The Centre is likely to first privatise profit-making state-run companies, a shift from the previously announced strategy of focusing on loss-making units, Business Standard reported.

The NITI Aayog, which is identifying public sector units (PSUs) for privatisation, could put out the first list of companies in April, the report said.

The list will include companies in non-strategic sectors, those that have already received the cabinet's approval for stake sale or are in the final stage of due diligence, the report said.

"The shortlisted firms will be put out in three-four tranches, with the first list comprising nonstrategic ones, followed by strategic sectors with a focus on privatisation and not disinvestment," a government official told the newspaper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Related stories

The Centre has set a divestment target for Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the financial year 2021-22.

The NITI Aayog report will include a plan for a majority or outright sale, strategic deals, monetising assets or even share buybacks, along with the timelines, sources told Business Standard.

The cabinet has given the nod for some major strategic stake sales in companies including Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Shipping Corporation, Container Corporation, and IDBI Bank.

These transactions are scheduled for completion in FY22 and might be included in the Niti Aayog report.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India
first published: Mar 5, 2021 11:24 am

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.