Government may begin privatisation drive with profit-making PSUs: Report

The Centre is likely to first privatise profit-making state-run companies, a shift from the previously announced strategy of focusing on loss-making units, Business Standard reported.

The NITI Aayog, which is identifying public sector units (PSUs) for privatisation, could put out the first list of companies in April, the report said.

The list will include companies in non-strategic sectors, those that have already received the cabinet's approval for stake sale or are in the final stage of due diligence, the report said.

"The shortlisted firms will be put out in three-four tranches, with the first list comprising nonstrategic ones, followed by strategic sectors with a focus on privatisation and not disinvestment," a government official told the newspaper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Centre has set a divestment target for Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the financial year 2021-22.

The NITI Aayog report will include a plan for a majority or outright sale, strategic deals, monetising assets or even share buybacks, along with the timelines, sources told Business Standard.

The cabinet has given the nod for some major strategic stake sales in companies including Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Shipping Corporation, Container Corporation, and IDBI Bank.

These transactions are scheduled for completion in FY22 and might be included in the Niti Aayog report.