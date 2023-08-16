Government looking at PLI for train-part manufacturers

Indian Railway mulls over PLI for train parts: Report

The government is reportedly exploring a production-linked incentive (PLI) programme for train component makers to reduce import dependence and attract foreign manufacturers.

Towards the end of August, a bidding process would be conducted to select a consultancy firm to work on the PLI scheme, the Economic Times reported officials as saying.

The consultant will prepare a list of components used in building engines and coaches, also known as rolling stock, that are largely imported, the report said.

For imported products, the government offers output-linked incentives through the PLI programme.

The Indian Railways, one of the world’s biggest transporters, has 28 types of passenger coaches but the government plans to reduce them to two — Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) and Vande Bharat, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the development.

LHB coaches, introduced in 1999, have an import component of 1.5 percent and Vande Bharat trains 15 percent.

"The focus will be on assessing export potential of Vande Bharat trains and measures required to ensure localisation of components used in the train," the report cited an official as saying.

Maintaining these coaches would be more cost-effective if the components were manufactured locally.

"This PLI programme will incentivise setting up of new manufacturing units, or expanding existing ones to supply coach and engine parts that are otherwise imported," the official said.

India continues to import critical components of rolling stock such as wheels and axles despite sustained demand from the railways.

TZ (Taizhong) Hong Kong International Ltd was awarded the last contract in April for 33,000 LHB wheels. Bonatrans India, too, won an order but it was importing black forged axles from Railteco, China, and machining them in India.

A procurement order for 1.54 million domestically manufactured forged wheels was recently awarded by the railways to reduce some of this import dependence.

"The demand for Vande Bharat and LHB components is going to increase manifold in the country," said another official. "There will be 4,500 VB trains running in the country by 2047."