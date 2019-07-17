Government likely to seek stakeholders' views on draft national retail policy soon

In an attempt to boost the business of small traders, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is likely to put out a draft national retail policy to seek stakeholders' view.

"The main aim of the policy is to streamline retail trade and promote ease of doing business in the retail sector," a government official said.

The policy is expected to focus on promoting ease of doing business, licensing, access to funds, direct selling, and hyper-market related matters.

"The policy is also expected to focus on ways to promote the growth of the retail sector, an increase in digital payments, reducing infrastructural bottlenecks,” the official said.

The department is in the process of drafting the contours of the policy after completing discussions and will put it out in the public domain soon for comments from the public.

The policy is expected to boost and develop the sector, which would in turn benefit close to 65 million small traders, the official said.

"This (the policy) was part of the 100-day action plan prepared by the department, under the commerce and industry ministry," the official said.

Views of all stakeholders, including state governments, are important while framing the policy as retail trade is also governed by the Shops and Establishment Act, which is implemented by states.

In February, the subject of domestic or internal trade was shifted to the DPIIT from the consumer affairs ministry, which was earlier the nodal agency for regulating the fast-growing sector.

As DPIIT is already in the process of formulating guidelines on e-commerce, it would be appropriate for the ministry to come out with norms for retail trade.