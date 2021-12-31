MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Government issues operational guidelines for PLI scheme for textiles sector

As per the prescribed norms, the scheme will be in operation from September 24, 2021 to March 31, 2030 and the incentive under the scheme will be payable for a period of 5 years only.

PTI
December 31, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The government on Tuesday issued the operational guidelines for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the textiles sector with an approved outlay of Rs 10,683 crore. An Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) chaired by the Cabinet Secretary will monitor the progress of the scheme and take appropriate action to ensure that the expenditure is within the prescribed outlay.

The EGoS is also empowered to make any changes in the modalities of the scheme and address any issue related to genuine hardship that may arise during the course of implementation.

As per the prescribed norms, the scheme will be in operation from September 24, 2021 to March 31, 2030 and the incentive under the scheme will be payable for a period of 5 years only.

Any company/firm/LLP/trust willing to create a separate manufacturing firm under the Companies Act 2013, and invest a minimum Rs 300 crore, excluding land and administrative building cost, to manufacture notified products will be eligible to get the incentive when they achieve a minimum of Rs 600 crore turnover by the first performance year.

Under the scheme, FY 2024-25 will be considered as the first performance year with a minimum prescribed turnover of Rs 600 crore, according to the guidelines issued by the textiles ministry.

Close

Related stories

Also any company/firm/LLP/trust willing to create separate a manufacturing company under the Companies Act 2013, and invest a minimum Rs 100 crore, excluding land and administrative building cost, to manufacture notified products will be eligible to get incentive when they achieve a minimum of Rs 200 crore turnover by the first performance year.

The ministry will accept online applications under the scheme from January 1, 2022, through the PLI portal. The application window will remain open till January 31, 2022. The ministry will accept online applications under the scheme from January 1, 2022, through the PLI portal.
PTI
Tags: #Business #PLI scheme #textile sector
first published: Dec 31, 2021 08:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.