    Government issues new health warning for tobacco products packs

    The new rules will be applicable from December 1, the ministry has said

    July 29, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on July 29 notified a new set of health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment to the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008.

    The amended rules will be applicable from December 1, 2022, the ministry said in a release. The ministry has introduced a new image to be pasted on tobacco and cigarette products.

    "All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1st December, 2022 shall display Image -1 with the textual Health Warning as ‘TOBACCO CAUSES PAINFUL DEATH’," it said.

    The ministry has said that any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

    The ministry has warned that the violation of the rule is a punishable offence, inviting imprisonment or fine.
