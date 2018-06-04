App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government introduces protocol to speed up approvals for FDI

At least seven high-profile cases that were held up, are now reportedly on the path to resolution, including those of American Tower Company and the Vedanta Group

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has put in place a detailed protocol for clearing all foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals in a bid to speed up approvals and bring in greater transparency, according to a report by The Times of India.

A panel of secretaries has put in place regulations for all allegations related to security, corruption, directors, tax cases, money laundering and round-tripping of funds, environment and accidents, sources told the newspaper. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

While specific inputs will be probed, the protocol details how to deal with other observations pertaining to companies, their parent firms, subsidiaries and directors, the report suggests.

While around 95 percent of all FDI proposals now fall under the automatic route, investments in sectors such as defence, aviation, telecom and information and broadcast need clearance from the respective ministries. This has been the procedure after the government scrapped the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) last year.

related news

Several FDI proposals had been delayed in spite of the 60-day deadline imposed by the government while FIPB was being dissolved, the report states.

At least seven high-profile cases that were held up, are now reportedly on the path to resolution, including those of American Tower Company and the Vedanta Group, because of what is being called as the formulation of the "security protocol".
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 05:34 pm

tags #Business #Economy #FDI

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.