Government introduces protocol to speed up approvals for FDI

The government has put in place a detailed protocol for clearing all foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals in a bid to speed up approvals and bring in greater transparency, according to a report by The Times of India.

A panel of secretaries has put in place regulations for all allegations related to security, corruption, directors, tax cases, money laundering and round-tripping of funds, environment and accidents, sources told the newspaper. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

While specific inputs will be probed, the protocol details how to deal with other observations pertaining to companies, their parent firms, subsidiaries and directors, the report suggests.

While around 95 percent of all FDI proposals now fall under the automatic route, investments in sectors such as defence, aviation, telecom and information and broadcast need clearance from the respective ministries. This has been the procedure after the government scrapped the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) last year.

Several FDI proposals had been delayed in spite of the 60-day deadline imposed by the government while FIPB was being dissolved, the report states.

At least seven high-profile cases that were held up, are now reportedly on the path to resolution, including those of American Tower Company and the Vedanta Group, because of what is being called as the formulation of the "security protocol".