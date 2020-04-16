Government further extends renewal date for health, motor insurance policies

The move aims to give policyholders some relief during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The government on April 16 extended the deadline for renewal for health and motor insurance policies to May 15.
A finance ministry notification said the extension is applicable for the policyholders whose health & motor (third party) insurance policies were due for renewal between March 25 and May 3.
First Published on Apr 16, 2020 10:35 am