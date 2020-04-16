App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government further extends renewal date for health, motor insurance policies

The move aims to give policyholders some relief during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government on April 16 extended the deadline for renewal for health and motor insurance policies to May 15.

A finance ministry notification said the extension is applicable for the policyholders whose health & motor (third party) insurance policies were due for renewal between March 25 and May 3.

The move aims to give policyholders some relief during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 10:35 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #insurance

