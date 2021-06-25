Government extends tax deadlines, exempts funds received for COVID-19 treatment

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended several income tax-related timelines once again due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Individuals who received financial support from their employers, friends or relatives for their COVID-19 treatment will not have to pay tax on the amount received, the central government has said.

Tax relief for COVID-hit families

A similar exemption has been extended to family members of individuals who passed away due to COVID-19. Any amount received by the family from the deceased individual’s employer will not attract any tax. “In addition, (as per existing rules) business owners would also be able to claim the amount given to employees for COVID-19 treatment as employee welfare expenses, which will, in turn, lead to lower tax liability for the employers,” said Karan Batra, Founder, Chartered Club, a tax consultancy firm.

If such families have received monetary assistance from other well-wishers, however, the exemption will be capped at Rs 10 lakh. “The announcement provides significant relief to the beneficiaries of Covid relief…These benefits are available for FY 2019-20 and beyond,” said Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner, Deloitte India.

More time for linking Aadhaar-PAN

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended several income tax-related timelines once again due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic. If you are scrambling to link your Aadhaar with PAN before the June 30 deadline, you can heave a sigh of relief. This deadline has been extended further to September 30, 2021. Salaried employees will get their Forms 16 – needed for filing I-T returns – a little later this year, with employers being allowed an additional 15 days to complete the process. The usual deadline is June 15, which was already extended to July 15 in May.

The CBDT has also granted relaxation for uploading Forms 15G/H – declarations to be submitted to banks to avoid deduction of tax on interest earned - for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. You can complete the process by August 31 instead of the July 15. “While COVID-19 is the chief reason for extending various deadlines, the glitches that the new portal is facing is another key reason,” says Batra.

Breather for reinvestment of gains on property sale

Those running out of time to reinvest long-term capital gains (LTCG) made on sale of property have got a breather too. If the last date for reinvesting in your case falls between April 1 and September 29, 2021, you now have time till September 30, 2021 to complete the process. As per section 54 of the Income Tax Act, such gains are exempt from tax if the amount is reinvested in another residential property within two years from the date of transfer. Alternatively, they have the option to construct a new property three years from the transaction date. Under section 54EC, they can also invest the gains in specified long-term bonds issued by entities such as National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) within six months of the transfer.