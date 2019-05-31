Government expects muted growth to continue in April-June quarter of FY20

The first quarter of the current financial year 2019-20 (FY20) will continue to witness a slowdown, finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on May 31.

"The first quarter of the current year is also to see some slowdown from previous quarter. We expect consumption to improve from the second quarter and aid growth," Garg said at a press briefing.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.8 percent in January-March, official data released on May 31 showed, confirming fears of a slowdown. "Real" or inflation-adjusted GDP grew 6.8 percent in FY19, lower than previous year's 7.2 percent, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed. The growth in GDP was slowest since 2014-15.

"There is some slowdown in the quarterly growth, which we believe are largely because of some temporary factors. Some of them arising out of bit of problems in the NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) sector which should have affected the consumption finance to an extent, which you'd see is reflected also in the manufacturing growth in the fourth quarter," Garg said.

NBFCs are facing a crisis, particularly the smaller ones struggling with asset-liability mismatch amid corporate governance issues. NBFCs have seen their costs, particularly those of smaller ones, shoot up and they don’t have money to lend. Banks want NBFCs to promise higher returns on the loans they buy from them.

The squeeze at the NBFC end and the consequently higher interest rates are hurting the construction sector, auto and jewellery firms, and consumption in fast moving consumer goods.

"We expect now credit growth in the NBFCs to also pick up. Consumer financing to also pick up. We see a good story in construction growth at 8.7 percent. The entire 2018-19 is a very high growth rate. It is in fact higher than the previous year, which was only 5.6 percent," Garg said.

The agriculture sector, which has been hit by falling farm produce prices and flat income growth, stood at -0.1 percent in January-March 2019 and 2.9 percent in 2018-19. Factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) contracted in March 2019, the first time in 21 months.

"We expect agriculture, mining to turn around now. Agriculture is dependent many factors. The liquidity issue is connected to the NBFCs to some extent. Liquidity also is improving in the system now. A lot of measures have been taken," Garg said.

Garg also said that the Reserve Bank of India data shows that banks are observing liquidity rather than a liquidity deficit. "Many more measures have been taken in the past and with the interest rates declining, consumer demand is driven by the cost of money as well. So if the final cost to the consumer comes down, hopefully with reduced interest rates, there would definitely be demand pick up. At that stage if the liquidity gets somewhat tightened all the required measures would be taken."