Government e-Marketplace exceeds Rs 1 lakh crore Gross Merchandise Value in record 145 days

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) within a remarkable span of 145 days in FY 23-24.

"This outstanding achievement underscores GeM's commitment to revolutionizing government procurement and signifies a substantial improvement compared to the previous year, where this GMV landmark was reached in 243 days," Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on August 23.

The average GMV per day also witnessed growth from Rs 412 crore per day in FY 22-23 to Rs 690 crore per day in FY 23-24, the statement said further.

GeM is an online public procurement portal developed to facilitate the procurement of goods and services by various government departments, agencies, and public sector undertakings. It was launched in August 2016 as a part of the government's Digital India initiative.

Since it was launched in 2016, GeM has crossed Rs 4.91 lakh crore in GMV and has facilitated over 1.67 crore orders on the platform.

The contribution of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), Central Ministries and State Governments has been 54 percent, 26 percent and 20 percent respectively to this achievement, the Ministry said.

"Its remarkable performance in achieving the INR 1 lakh crore GMV milestone within an accelerated time frame not only reflects its growth trajectory but also solidifies its position as the key player in transforming government procurement practices in the country," the Ministry further added.

GeM's focus in FY23-24 is on expanding its reach by integrating government buyers across all tiers into its robust e-procurement infrastructure.

FY 23 ended with a GMV of Rs 2 lakh crore, setting a formidable foundation for this year's achievement. The portal's extended range of service offerings has contributed significantly to its widespread adoption during this period.