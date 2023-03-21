Government cuts windfall gains tax on crude oil production to Rs 3,500 per tonne

The Centre has reduced windfall gains tax on domestic production of crude petroleum to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4400 per tonne, it said in a notification late on March 20.

While the government has increased the export duty on diesel marginally to Rs one per litre from Rs 0.50, the export levy on both petrol and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) continues to be nil.

The new rate will be effective from March 21.

Windfall tax is levied by governments when an industry unexpectedly earns large profits — primarily due to an unprecedented event.

It may be recalled, earlier this month, the Centre hiked windfall tax on locally produced crude oil to Rs 4400 per tonne from Rs. 4350 per tonne. However, it slashed the export duty on diesel to Rs.0.5 per litre and scrapped it for ATF. India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies. Crude oil was at $113 per barrel then. Since then, windfall taxes for crude oil have declined from Rs 23,250 per tonne in July 2022 to Rs 3,500 per tonne as of 21 March 2023, mimicking Brent Crude Oil prices.

