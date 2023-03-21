 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government cuts windfall gains tax on crude oil production to Rs 3,500 per tonne

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

Government officials have indicated that the windfall tax would be removed once oil prices fall by $40 per barrel from what it was in July 2022 at the time it was introduced

The Centre has reduced windfall gains tax on domestic production of crude petroleum to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4400 per tonne, it said in a notification late on March 20.

While the government has increased the export duty on diesel marginally to Rs one per litre from Rs 0.50, the export levy on both petrol and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) continues to be nil.

The new rate will be effective from March 21.

Windfall tax is levied by governments when an industry unexpectedly earns large profits — primarily due to an unprecedented event.