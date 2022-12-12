 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Government creates new five point plan to be followed to avoid congestion at Delhi Airport

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with senior ministry officials, visited Terminal 3 of the airport amid complaints from passengers about long queues and waiting hours in recent days.

People wait to receive passengers at the arrival section of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Reuters file image)

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 12 came out with a new five-point action plan in order to avoid congestion at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

As part of its action plan, the government has asked Delhi airport to display wait time at each entry gate at arrivals.

"A command center will monitor crowding at the gates real-time," the ministry said in a statement.

The government has also asked Delhi International Airport to deploy crowd managers and ushers to guide travelers.

Airlines will be notified of the crowd numbers so that check-in points can be made congestion-free. Real-time updates on wait time will also be posted on social media, the ministry said.

The government has also asked airlines to keep their check-in counters completely manned, especially during peak hours.