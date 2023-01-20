Social media influencers to attract up to Rs 50 lakh fine for flouting rules

Consumer Affairs Ministry on January 20 released endorsement guidelines for social media influencers. A fine of Rs 10 lakh will be slapped on the offenders, which can go up to Rs 50 lakh for repeated offenders, the ministry said. The influencer can even be barred from endorsing products for up to 6 years in case of repeated non-compliance of the guidelines, it added.

The influencers should be able to substantiate the claims made by them. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 provides the the framework for the protection of consumers against unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements.

The product and service must have been actually used or experienced by the endorser, the ministry said, adding that consumers can seek legal actions against those defaulting.

Virtual influencers, implying computer generated avatars, who behave in a similar manner as an influencer also fall under the ambit of these guidelines.

As per the guidelines, disclosures should be placed in the endorsement message in such a manner that they are clear, prominent and extremely hard to miss.

The advertisements must contain truthful and honest representation, and should not mislead consumers by exaggerating the accuracy, scientific, validity, or practical usefulness or capability of performance of the product, the ministry said. The size of social media influencer market in India in 2022 was Rs 1,275 crore and by 2025 it is likely to rise to Rs 2,800 crore with a CAGR of 19-20 percent. Social media influencers of substance (who have substantial influence or followers) are in excess of one lakh, said Rohit Kumar Singh, the secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

