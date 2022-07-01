Government College of Technology inks MoU with Ramco Cements

Ramco Cement net profit fell 73% YoY in March quarter. Ramco Cements reported a 73 percent fall in standalone net profit after tax at Rs 124 crore for the quarter ended March compared with Rs 214 crore a year back, due to cost pressures and lower realisation. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,698 crore compared to Rs,624 crore in the year-ago period, an increase of about 5 percent. Power and fuel costs shot up to Rs 467 crore compared to Rs248 crore, while finance costs more than doubled to Rs 33 crore from Rs 15 crore.

Ramco Cements on July 1 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government College of Technology (GCT) here for an interface between the academia and the industry.

Students of the Department of Civil Engineering in the college would get a chance to visit the cement producing facilities and get updated with technology and production, quality and testing procedures, environmental regeneration tech involved in reclamation of mining lands and use of tech in conservative use of precious mining materials.

The faculty would have an interaction with the scientists and faculty of Ramco Research and Development Centre in Chennai, a release said here.

The MoU was signed by Dr Anil Kumar Pillai, general manager and Head (technical service) of Ramco Cements, Chennai, and GCT principal Dr P. Thamarai, said the release. Shanmuga Raja Hari, Deputy General Manager of Ramco Cements, Coimbatore, was also present on the occasion, the release added.