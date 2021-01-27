MARKET NEWS

Government clears appointment of two new MDs at State Bank of India

The appointments are for a period of three years.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST
SBI | Bank is authorised to issue & encash electoral bonds via its 29 authorised branches.

The appointments committee (ACC) of cabinet January 27 cleared the names of two officials—Swaminathan Janakiraman and Ashwini Kumar Tewari as new managing directors of State Bank of India (SBI).

Both are currently serving as Deputy Managing Directors (DMD) of the bank. The appointments are for a period of three years.

In October last year, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) had recommended the names of Swaminathan Janakiraman and Ashwini Kumar Tewari for the vacancies of MD in the bank.

SBI traditionally has four MDs. Two of the MD positions were vacant. One vacancy came after Dinesh Kumar Khara got appointed as the chairman of the country’s largest lender by assets and the second, after the retirement of PK Gupta in March last year.

The other two serving MDs of the bank are C S Setty and Ashwani Bhatia.
