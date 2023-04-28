Government appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as LIC Chairman

Government on April 28 officially appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as the chairman of state-run Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India for two years.

Mohanty, who is one of the four managing directors at LIC, was already named as interim chairman in March for three months.

The term of MR Kumar as Chairperson of LIC of India completed on March 13, 2023.

Mohanty began his career as a direct recruit officer with the LIC of India in 1985 and has since held various senior positions within the company, gradually rising through the ranks.

Moneycontrol News