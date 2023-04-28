English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Government appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as LIC Chairman

    Mohanty, who is one of the four managing directors at LIC, was already named as interim chairman in March for three months.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST
    Siddhartha Mohanty (1)

    Siddhartha Mohanty

    Government on April 28 officially appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as the chairman of state-run Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India for two years.

    Mohanty, who is one of the four managing directors at LIC, was already named as interim chairman in March for three months.

    The term of MR Kumar as Chairperson of LIC of India completed on March 13, 2023.

    Mohanty began his career as a direct recruit officer with the LIC of India in 1985 and has since held various senior positions within the company, gradually rising through the ranks.

    Also Read | Life insurance stocks record renewed interest as investors shrug off growth concerns

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #LIC #LIC Chairman #Siddhartha Mohanty
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 03:54 pm