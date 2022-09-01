Government appoints Rajesh Kumar Srivastava as interim chairman of ONGC

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) on August 31 appointed Rajesh Kumar Srivastava as the interim new chairman.

He is the third interim chief who has been appointed in last 17 months, as the government has not made a full time appointment yet.

An oil ministry order said Srivastava, who is Director (Exploration) of ONGC, has been entrusted with an additional charge of chairman and managing director "for a period of 4 months with effect from September 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022 (i.e the date of his superannuation) or till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest."

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is without a regular chairman and managing director since April 2021. Subhash Kumar, the then senior-most director on the company board and the director for finance, was named officiating head after Shashi Shanker superannuated on March 31, 2021.

Last week, six candidates, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd chairman Arun Kumar Singh and Engineers India Ltd head Vartika Shukla on Saturday appeared for an interview before a search-cum-selection committee that is looking for a new head for India's top oil and gas producer ONGC.

After current acting head, Alka Mittal superannuated, Srivastava has been given additional charge of chairman and managing director.

Srivastava retires on December 31.

In January 2022, Alka Mittal was appointed as chairman and managing director of the company, the first woman to hold these positions.

