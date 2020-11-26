Government announces guidelines for ECLGS 2.0

The government on November 26 announced guidelines for the next leg of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

Under this, banks will provide 100 percent government guaranteed funding to borrowers in 26 sectors identified by the KV Kamath Panel. Credit product for which a guarantee will be provided will be called Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line.

The government had launched this product under the Rs 20 lakh crore Covid-19 economic relief package. The Kamath panel was appointed to identify the stressed sectors that needed assistance in terms of one-time loan restructuring.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)