Google's Next Billion Users head Caeser Sengupta steps down

Caesar Sengupta, Vice President of Payments and Next Billion Users at Google, has stepped down and is leaving the tech giant. In a LinkedIn post, Sengupta shared the mail he had sent to his team and said his last day at Google will be April 30.

"My time at Google has never been a job for me, and I've been very fortunate to have had the opportunity to start and work on products that have positively impacted millions of people's everyday lives," he said.

Sengupta, who spent 15 years in the company, also thanked Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Google and Alphabet. "As I embark on this next chapter of my life, I am incredibly grateful to this wonderful company and our leadership, especially Sundar, who took a bet on me, a novice PM, a decade and a half back, sponsored me, gave me the opportunity to learn, grow, make mistakes and build deep friendships that I will cherish forever."

Sengupta said he had not decided on his next move and would take some time to "chill, talk to interesting people, reconnect with the external world" and ride his bike.

