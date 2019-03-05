App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google's hikes salaries after pay equity analysis shows several male employees are underpaid

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Google has raised the salaries of thousands of employees after the company found out that men were underpaid for the same work done by women and people belonging to minority groups, The New York Times reported.

The paper also noted that since 69 percent of the company’s work force are men, they got a larger share of the money, with the exact number of men who got raises is unclear.

The surprise findings come amid the growing pressure on companies in Silicon Valley to deal with gender-inequity issues at the workplace.

In a blog post on March 4, Lauren Barbato, Google's Lead Analyst for Pay Equity, said that the company conducts pay analyses across job groups and makes adjustments to eliminate any discrepancy they find.

"In 2018, we included 91 percent of Googlers in our analysis, the highest percentage to date. We provided $9.7 million in adjustments to a total of 10,677 Googlers," the post read. "Because leveling, performance ratings and promotion impact pay, this year we are undertaking a comprehensive review of these processes to make sure the outcomes are fair and equitable for all employees," it added.

Google decides the annual pay raise based on factors like performance ratings, seniority and location.The Sundar Pichai-led company conducts a study every year since 2012. In 2017, it had adjusted the salaries of 228 employees by $270,000.

Google has been in trouble in the past for the inequitable payment of salaries to women, and is also engaged in many legal issues for the same. Just last year, employees had protested over the tech giant's policies to treat sexual harassment.

The Department of Labour had also said that Google's hiring and promotion practices have flaws. "We found systemic compensation disparities against women pretty much across the entire workforce," one official had testified in 2017.

Joelle Emerson, chief executive of consulting firm Paradigm, said that Google is advancing a "flawed and incomplete sense of equality" by making sure men and women get similar remuneration for similar work, as it does not take into account the structural hurdles women face as engineers. Other critics of the tech giant have said that this survey gives a false impression to the people.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 03:25 pm

