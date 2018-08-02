Google's China project causing heartburn among employees

Google has faced a backlash from its employees following reports that it is working on a mobile search app for China which would censor search terms blocked by the state. This gives Google a re-entry into the Chinese market but many see it as Google compromising on its own principles.

Some staff members of Google told Bloomberg that this project, code-named Dragonfly, would make Google a ‘censorship engine’. An employee reportedly changed roles within the company because of ethical concerns with the project.

There has been some positive response for the project by many, saying that boycotting China would not help much in changing the government’s stance. Some took into account that China is too big a market for Google to ignore.

A Chinese employee of Google posted on internal message boards of the company, “Working for a company that my parents and relatives cannot access is demotivating.”

Google shut its search engine in China in 2010 over censorship concerns, as co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin built the company to “make world’s information universally available”. Since Google has been a defender of an open Internet, it thought China was a danger to its policies.

Why Google is insistent on getting China back

After 2010, relations between Google and Beijing were tense. A variety of Google products and services were not allowed in the country as the company refused to abide by local censorship and data storage laws.

Google continues to sell advertisements to Chinese businesses looking for international reach and has research and development offices in China. However, a majority of its apps and services remain unavailable. Hardware products like Google Pixel and Google Home have not been launched in the country.

Products by its competitors, however, have a presence with help of local partners, including Amazon, Microsoft and IBM.

Incumbent CEO Sundar Pichai has made continuous efforts to tap into the world’s largest internet and smartphone market even if it means compromising on some of the company's ideologies.

He also plans to strengthen Google’s presence in the market, since after its exit seven years ago, local players have sprung into action. Even before 2010 though, Google had a share of 36 percent in the market.

Pichai had said that Google helps a lot of Chinese companies, mainly small and medium enterprises, gain global access. He also met with a top government official in December 2017, to talk about the future of the company in mainland China.

Products banned by the Chinese government are accessed by many through virtual private networks (VPN) that allow bypassing through firewalls. Apple, in 2017, gave into China’s demand of removing VPNs from its app store that enable access to blocked websites.

Social media apps like Facebook and Twitter remain blocked from Chinese servers over fears of marginalising state media.