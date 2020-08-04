172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|googles-2-1-billion-fitbit-deal-hits-roadblock-as-eu-opens-probe-5644961.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2020 07:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Google's $2.1 billion Fitbit deal hits roadblock as EU opens probe

The move by the European Commission came despite Google's pledge last month not to use the fitness tracker's data for advertising purposes in a bid to address competition concerns.

Reuters
Representative Image
Representative Image

Alphabet unit Google's bid to take on Apple and Samsung in the wearable technology market by buying Fitbit hit a hurdle on August 4 as EU antitrust regulators launched an investigation into the $2.1 billion deal.

The move by the European Commission came despite Google's pledge last month not to use the fitness tracker's data for advertising purposes in a bid to address competition concerns.

The EU antitrust enforcer said the deal would further entrench Google's dominance in online advertising and that Google's data pledge was insufficient to allay its worries.

Close

"The data collected via wrist-worn wearable devices appears, at this stage of the Commission's review of the transaction, to be an important advantage in the online advertising markets," the Commission said.

It said the deal would give Google a data advantage in personalising ads via its search engine and displays on internet pages, making it difficult for rivals to compete, and ultimately result in higher prices for advertisers and publishers.

The Commission will decide by December 9 whether to clear or block the deal.

The Google-Fitbit deal was announced by the two companies on November 1 last year, as Google's entry into the wearable technology space could bolster Fitbit's struggle against rivals that include Apple.
First Published on Aug 4, 2020 07:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Fitbit #Google #Technology #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.