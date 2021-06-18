Google unveils new features for local businesses to share menu, product info with customers on Search, Maps

A local restaurant’s food menu shown directly on the Google Search web page (Image: Google)

Google has rolled out new ways for business owners to share information and menu with potential customers through Maps and the search function.

Business owners, such as auto repair, hair styling and other shops, will now be able to show customers the services they offer. Areas being served by the business can also be edited by business owners, Google said in a blog post.

Further, they will be able to describe services they offer in detail. For example, a personal care business can list services such as beard trims, eyelash extensions, box braids, curly hair, or dreadlocks. This will be seen upfront on Maps and Google Search.

Businesses such as restaurants and other services that partner the ‘Reserve with Google’ programme will be able to enable online bookings directly from the Search page.

Accept takeout, delivery orders

The ‘Order with Google’ feature will allow food businesses to accept orders, coming via Google Search as well as Maps, for takeout and delivery through their Business Profile.

This feature will make it easier for businesses to reach new customers and turn web searches into orders, the California-based tech giant claimed. Food ordering on Google has increased more than 230 percent since 2020, it added.

Business owners will be able to add and update online ordering options directly from Google Search in the coming weeks. “Once enabled, you can indicate your ordering preferences for takeout and delivery to let customers know what works best for you.”

Restaurants will also be able to add their menu items to their Business Profile on Search and Maps.

GIF: Google

‘Pointy’ feature

According to Google, shoppers are increasingly looking for products online before they head to brick and mortar stores. “In fact, Google Searches for “who has” + “in stock” have grown by more than 8,000 percent year over year,” the company said.

Eligible retailers in the United States will get their in-store product inventory automatically added to their Business Profile by signing up for ‘Pointy from Google’. This is said to help potential customers see what is in stock.

The feature cuts the need to manually enter product details. Eligible retailers in the US can avail the Pointy for free through September 30, Google said.