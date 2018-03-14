Google to use new tools to locate Indian addresses better on Google Maps

Google is launching new tools in its navigation app, Google Maps, to add and find Indian addresses better and give the users a smoother navigation experience, reports Economic Times.

To enhance the discovery of addresses, Google has introduced Plus codes for locations, which are six characters along with city codes. These can be generated, shared and searched by any person typing into the search field on the app.

Not just complicated locations and addresses, but the codes can be used for unique situations such as locating temporary events or guiding emergency services to locations in immediate need, the company said in a statement.

It all depends on how people use it, says Suren Ruhela, Director of Google Maps’ Next Billion Users. Ruhela told ET these codes have the potential of replacing people entering long addresses during online shopping or food ordering, and that Google will explore these partnerships later on.

Currently, Google is in talks with the ministry of urban development to come up with codes for locating toilets on Google Maps.

Another feature that has been introduced is ‘Add an address’ which lets users address specific locations, much like how businesses add their locations. The company will verify and enable the address to be searchable. Google also added smart address search to find peculiar and detailed Indian addresses.

“At Google Maps, our objective has always been about organizing all location-related information, and making it more accessible and relevant for Indian users,” Ruhela added, saying that it is especially challenging in India.

Google Maps now also has voice navigation in six Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Telegu, Tamil and Malayalam.