Google to support game developers in India, Southeast Asia

Tech giant Google today said it will offer an accelerator programme to help game developers in India and other South East Asian countries scale their gaming startups.

Google has announced a special edition of its 'Launchpad Accelerator', under which it will "train promising developers" from countries in Asia to help them "build, scale, launch and market the next generation of hit mobile games", Google said in a blog post.

These countries include India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, it added.

"We're always looking for new ways to support developers...Developers accepted into the programme will be matched with the best of Google — our people, network, insights and technology — while attending two all-expenses-paid gaming boot camps at the Google Asia-Pacific office in Singapore," the post said.