Google to invest over $7 billion in US offices, data centers this year

The move comes at a time when many companies are exiting Silicon Valley after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a broader shift to remote work, making companies reconsider the state’s higher operational costs and hefty taxes.

Reuters
March 18, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday it plans to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers in the United States this year.


Google’s spending includes $1 billion in its home state of California. The move comes at a time when many companies are exiting Silicon Valley after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a broader shift to remote work, making companies reconsider the state’s higher operational costs and hefty taxes.

The investments would create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said.

first published: Mar 18, 2021 03:31 pm

