Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Google to expand mix mode commute option to cities across India

Fitzpatrick listed 14 features that Google has incorporated in the maps of eight were first started in India and six were inspired from India and implemented in other foreign markets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Internet giant Google is looking to expand mixed mode commute option to cities across India that displays combination of available public transport for commuting to a particular destination.

"The public transport tab on Google Maps for Android now informs users about a journey that combines auto-rickshaw and public transport. It indicates how much time it will take, and which station they should take an auto-rickshaw to/from. The feature is available for Delhi and Bangalore and we're looking to bring it to other cities across India," Google Maps vice president Jen Jen Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

He was speaking on the occasion of Google Map completing 15 years.

Information about public toilets inspired from Swachh Bharat Mission, digital address called "Plus codes" for location sharing including mixed mode commute are some of the features for which Google Map got inspiration from India.

"Google Maps now lists over 57,000 public toilets in 2,300+ cities across India. The initiative was launched in 2016 as a pilot in three cities -- New Delhi, Bhopal, and Indore -- in collaboration with the Swachh Bharat Mission and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs," Fitzpatrick said.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 08:53 am

tags #'Google Impact Challenge in India' #Business #Companies

