    Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Google's offer of $23 per share is at a premium of about 53 percent to Mandiant's stock price before a report that said Microsoft Corp was eyeing a deal to buy the company.

    Reuters
    March 08, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST

    Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc for $5.4 billion in cash as its cloud business skyrockets.

    A deal could bolster Google's cloud computing business, which generates more than $19 billion annually but has been losing billions of dollars a year, and help it compete with bigger rival Microsoft Corp.

    Mandiant focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing.
