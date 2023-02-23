 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google to allow app developers to offer third-party billing in India from April 26, 2023

Vikas SN
Feb 23, 2023 / 09:50 PM IST

The move is part of sweeping changes Google will be making to its Android and Play business to comply with the CCI's directives

Google has outlined 'interim steps' developers need to take to offer alternative billing system until it "builds APIs that will streamline integration in 2023"

Google will allow app developers to offer an alternate billing system for in-app purchases within India from April 26, 2023, as it begins to comply with the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s recent antitrust directives.

On a support page on February 22, Google said it is updating Google Play’s Payments policy in response to the "recent regulatory developments in India", which will be effective from April 26.

As part of this move, developers will be allowed to offer an additional billing system to users in addition to Google Play when purchasing in-app digital content. If a user pays through the alternative billing system, the transaction will still be subjected to a service fee, but at a 4 percent rate reduction.

This effectively means that developers will have to shell out a service fee ranging from 6-26 percent for in-app purchases and subscriptions depending on the type of app/service and the annual revenue it generates on Google Play, as compared to the regular 10-30 percent service fee.