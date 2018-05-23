App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2018 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Google tax' rakes in Rs 1,000 crore in two years

A government committee has recommended widening the jurisdiction of the tax to other areas such as website hosting, cloud services and the facilitation of the sale of goods and services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government’s collections on the “equalisation levy” or as colloquially called “Google Tax”, has gone up to Rs 1,000 crore since it first began in 2016.

According to a Financial Express report, the equalisation levy is a 6 percent tax on advertising fees that Indian customers pay foreign companies who do not have a permanent establishment in India, like Google and Facebook. The tax is applicable to companies whose fees exceed Rs 1 lakh annually.

Revenue on this levy in 2017-18 was over Rs 700 crore, while it was Rs 315 crore in the 10-month period prior to 2017-18.

A government committee has recommended widening the jurisdiction of the tax to other areas such as website hosting, cloud services and the facilitation of the sale of goods and services. However, no measures have been taken on this front so far.

An official was quoted in the report as saying that the tax is seen as the first step to tap potential revenue from digital services provided overseas.  Terms in the Finance Bill, 2018 like “permanent establishment” and “significant economic presence” would require a proper definition before digital companies can become taxable as corporate entities.

tags #Buisness #Companies #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.