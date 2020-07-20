'Google tax' collection at over Rs 2,600 crore since 2016: Report

India has collected over Rs 2,600 crore as equalisation levy, or 'Google tax', since it was introduced in 2016, as the government widens to the scope of tax to include foreign digital companies.

'Google tax' collection was Rs 338 crore in 2016-17 (charged at 6 percent), Rs 589 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 939 crore in 2018-19, The Economic Times said in a report citing government data.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

From April 1, 2020 foreign digital companies are required to pay an equalisation levy of 2 percent on e-commerce transactions in India. The companies were given a deadline of July 7 to pay the levy.

Also Read: A case to do away with equalisation levy

At first, the tax was applied only to revenue from online advertisements, but the scope of the equalisation levy was widened in February 2020.

Proceeds from equalisation levy collection were Rs 216 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21, a decline from the Rs 309 crore collected during the same period last year, said the report.

The report did not specify the collection from the new 2 percent levy, which was effective from April 1.

In June, the US launched an investigation into digital services tax proposed or imposed on it by various countries, including India.

“Far from targeting any US company or companies, the purpose of the equalisation levy is to ensure greater competitiveness, fairness, reasonableness and exercise the ability of governments to tax businesses that have a close nexus with the Indian market through their digital operations," the Indian government said in a reply to the US Trade Representative (USTR).