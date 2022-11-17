 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google signs MoU with Karnataka govt to nurture local startups

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

L-R) C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, Science and Technology and Skill Development, Government of Karnataka; Meena Nagaraj, IAS, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, Government of Karnataka and Karthik Padmanabhan, Developer Relations Lead, Google India

Google on November 17 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government in a bid to spur the growth of local startups across the state and create new opportunities through digital skilling initiatives.

The tech giant stated it will collaborate with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) to offer women-led founders and startups across tier 2 and tier 3 cities access to essential training, partners, and expertise on Google’s suite of tools and technologies.

The company will also organise knowledge and mentorship sessions in areas such as cloud, user experience, Android, web, product strategy, leadership and marketing to help these founders with growth, monetisation and tech skills.

"We are excited to collaborate with Google and bring the best of their knowledge, expertise and understanding of the technology ecosystem to strengthen digital capabilities in Karnataka", said Karnataka's minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, Science and Technology and Skill Development CN Ashwath Narayan.

"Karnataka has been at the forefront of the startup revolution. As we move forward, we want to enable a collaborative and an inclusive digital environment for startups to grow and thrive. I am sure this collaboration will also support many of our entrepreneurs and innovators from the emerging tech clusters of Beyond Bengaluru" the state minister said.

Google will also extend scholarships for Google Career Certificates to young people and job seekers in digital skills that are currently in high demand such as IT Support, IT Automation, project management, data analytics, UX Design and digital marketing and e-commerce among others, the company said in a statement.