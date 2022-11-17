Google signs MoU with Karnataka govt to nurture local startups

L-R) C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, Science and Technology and Skill Development, Government of Karnataka; Meena Nagaraj, IAS, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, Government of Karnataka and Karthik Padmanabhan, Developer Relations Lead, Google India

Google on November 17 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government in a bid to spur the growth of local startups across the state and create new opportunities through digital skilling initiatives.

The tech giant stated it will collaborate with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) to offer women-led founders and startups across tier 2 and tier 3 cities access to essential training, partners, and expertise on Google’s suite of tools and technologies.

The company will also organise knowledge and mentorship sessions in areas such as cloud, user experience, Android, web, product strategy, leadership and marketing to help these founders with growth, monetisation and tech skills.

"We are excited to collaborate with Google and bring the best of their knowledge, expertise and understanding of the technology ecosystem to strengthen digital capabilities in Karnataka", said Karnataka's minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, Science and Technology and Skill Development CN Ashwath Narayan.

"Karnataka has been at the forefront of the startup revolution. As we move forward, we want to enable a collaborative and an inclusive digital environment for startups to grow and thrive. I am sure this collaboration will also support many of our entrepreneurs and innovators from the emerging tech clusters of Beyond Bengaluru" the state minister said.

Google will also extend scholarships for Google Career Certificates to young people and job seekers in digital skills that are currently in high demand such as IT Support, IT Automation, project management, data analytics, UX Design and digital marketing and e-commerce among others, the company said in a statement.

These learners will be able to connect with employers who have an ongoing demand for these skills through a hiring pool that recognises the certificates, it added.

Apart from this, Google will equip teachers in local schools with essential training to teach students the necessary skills to promote the fundamentals of online safety and digital citizenship through an interactive curriculum as part of the company's ‘Be Internet Awesome’ programme.

Google stated it will also work with the Karnataka Fintech Task Group to increase the adoption of digital payments by driving more awareness among users, the company said in a statement.

"Through our collaboration with KITS, we want to strengthen the support for the local startup ecosystem, enable equal representation for women and level the playing field across the state," said Karthik Padmanabhan, Developer Relations Lead, Google India.

Padmanabhan said they are also "proud to support the Karnataka government in helping young school children develop early online safety awareness, and in equipping youth and job seekers with essential skills to secure in-demand jobs and advance their careers."

Over the years, Google stated it has mentored over 1,500 startups that have collectively raised over $2 billion and created over 12,000 jobs. Through its startup accelerator, the company says it has nurtured 116 startups across six batches since 2015.

In June 2022, the tech giant launched a dedicated startup accelerator programme for women founders, designed to address challenges that are unique to their experience, including fundraising, hiring and many others.