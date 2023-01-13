Google says CCI's antitrust hearing strikes a blow to India's digital adoption growth

Ahead of a Supreme Court hearing, Google said the directions in the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s antitrust ruling "strikes a blow" at the ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country.

"Google is appealing these directions before Indian courts. While there has been a lot of reporting and debate on the subject, it is critical that our users and stakeholders understand the full import of what lies at stake" the company said in a blogpost.

Earlier this week, Supreme Court had agreed to hear Google's appeal on January 16, against NCLAT's order that refused to block CCI's Android antitrust ruling.

The order had directed the company to modify its conduct against smartphone makers with corrective measures, apart from imposing a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore in October 25.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)