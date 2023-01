Google

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal will today hear Google Inc’s appeal against the Competition Commission of India's order that fined the company for abusing its Android market dominance.

Google was penalised Rs 1,337 crore for alleged violations in the Android mobile device ecosystem.

Read: Google alleges India antitrust body copied parts of EU order on Android abuse

Google subsequently appealed against the order by Competition Commission of India that imposed the fine.