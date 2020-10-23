Google, Paytm summoned by Joint Parliament Committee on data security on October 29: Report

Tech giant Google and digital payments leader Paytm have been directed to appear before the Joint Committee of Parliament on the issue of data security on October 29, sources told PTI.

The Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 is chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

PTI on October 22 reported that Facebook representatives were summoned on October 23, while Twitter officials have been asked to appear on October 28, as per notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Committee is also actively considering seeking representation from Amazon on the same issue, sources added.

"Whosoever is required, whether an individual or an entity, will be asked to depose before the panel on the issue of protection of data and its privacy and their respective social media platforms will be thoroughly examined by the panel," Lekhi told PTI.

"It would be inappropriate and unfair to look at the calling of social media platform from the political prism. The committee has representatives from across the political spectrum and the deliberations on the bill are being held from the national interest perspective," she added.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, which proposes to put restriction on use of personal data without explicit consent of citizens, is likely to be tabled in the next year's Budget session of Parliament, according to a source.

The draft of the bill, approved by the Cabinet in December 2019, proposes a penalty of up to Rs 15 crore and up to three-year jail term for company executives for violating privacy norms.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in February and has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee of both the Houses for examination and report.

(With inputs from PTI)