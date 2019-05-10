Google Pay working on payment methods other than UPI: Report

Digital wallet Google Pay, which currently uses UPI to facilitate payments, may soon expand its services and include the option to pay through credit or debit cards on its platform, The Economic Times reported.

At the IO19 developers' conference in San Francisco last week, Google announced new plans for its payment services to give its users a better experience. The company wants to add payment methods on its app and increase the number of places where Google Pay is accepted.

"You can already accept cards and now PayPal (in the US and Germany), and coming soon United Payments Interface will be available via the same unified API. That means, with a single integration, Indian merchants will be able to accept Google Pay from their users wherever they operate and global merchants can accept UPI payments from their Indian users," Avnish Miduthuri, the product manager at Google, is quoted as saying in the report.

The tech giant is reportedly bringing a single software development kit (SDK) for merchants so that Google Pay application becomes a one-stop destination for all methods of payments for its users. This has already been launched with PayPal in Germany and the US.

"While it is not live yet in India, going forward, Google Pay will offer a single SDK for all payment modes to allow Indian consumers to pay through other instruments beyond only UPI," a company executive told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.