Google Pay to get whole new avatar soon

Digital payments platform Google Pay is in the process of fully migrating to a new user interface, the company said in a blog post shared on Friday. It is using Google’s own user interface toolkit Flutter which will allow it to deploy the updates simultaneously on iOS and Android from a single codebase.

Confirming the development on microblogging site Twitter, Caesar Sengupta, vice president, product management, Google wrote: “This will now unlock a bunch (of) more new features for our users. This is starting with the beta channel.”

Elaborating on the need for the update, Google said in the blog post that it wanted to develop a “modern and engaging (development environment) with the flexibility needed to keep the UI clean.” It also wanted to write the code once and deploy it across both the iOS and Android platforms.

Now as the company rewrites the entire code for Google Pay, users will be treated with a new interface very soon. Singapore and Indian users can also beta test the product, Google wrote on Twitter.

Google Pay has emerged as the most downloaded fintech app in the world, mainly driven by its massive adoption in India. Sengupta tweeted earlier this week that within three years of launch, Google Pay has achieved this feat. It was downloaded 10 million times, wrote Entrackr in its story with more than 7.8 million installs coming from India.

In India, Google Pay offers digital payments leveraging the Unified Payments Interface railroads. It works with four large banks to offer these payments. Besides payments, Google Pay allows the purchase of gold, offers loans from banks and other allied financial services too. It competes with the likes of Amazon Pay, Paytm and PhonePe here.