App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Google Pay into data localisation compliance: Official

"We have grown three times in terms of monthly active users and areat 67 million monthly active users as of September 2019 and that is up from 22 million users in September 2018," Sajith Sivanandan, managing director and Business Head - Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives, told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Google Pays monthly active user-base grew three times to reach 67 million in September 2019 up from 22 million in September 2018, a top company official said on Wednesday.

"We have grown three times in terms of monthly active users and areat 67 million monthly active users as of September 2019 and that is up from 22 million users in September 2018," Sajith Sivanandan, managing director and Business Head - Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives, told reporters.

He spoke to reporters after announcing the rollout of the companys merchant-focused Google Pay app - Google Pay for Business - in Hyderabad.

Close

Reacting to a query, Sivanandan said the company was in the process of working and complying with the data localisation circular (RBI's local data storage norm for payment services). Without elaborating on the time to be compliant with data localisation norms, he said: "We are in the midst of it... and we will comply with it 100 per cent".

related news

He further said the total number of transactions on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in October 2019 alone crossed a billion transactions. "UPI transactions have grown 60 times in last 24 months. UPI has outpaced all other digital payment modes (by clocking) over a billion transactions which happened in October alone," he said.

Google runs digital payment services in the name 'Google Pay'. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier directed all global payment companies to store transaction data of Indian customers within India.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Google Pay

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.