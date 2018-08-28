Google partners with ICICI, HDFC Bank, 2 others for instant loans

As the battle for a digital financial market intensifies, Google is partnering with four Indian banks to grant instant loans online, according to a report by Mint.

The technology giant is teaming-up with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank. Google will offer instant, pre-approved loans to customers through Google Pay, the report suggests.

On Tuesday, Google also rebranded the Google Tez application as Google Pay. Tez was launched in September 2017.

The app users will be able to take out a customised loan and deposit money directly into their bank account.

In a press statement, Google has said that it will be expanding the places where customers can pay in-store and online, expanding services for merchants, in the coming weeks.

The tech giant added that it was working with the banks to provide instant loans to Google Pay users.

Google has claimed that the Tez app has 22 million active users and has made 750 million transactions. The company has claimed that the annual run-rate of transaction value of the digital payments service is Rs 2 lakh crore.

Other technology companies including Facebook-owned WhatsApp, Jack Ma’s Ant Financial are racing to provide financial services in India.

Billionaire Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway has invested Rs 2,500 crore in One97 Communications, Paytm’s parent company. The investment marks Berkshire Hathaway’s foray into India and the financial payments industry.

India Post is also expected to launch the India Post Payments Bank, soon.