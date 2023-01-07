 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google moves SC after NCLAT refuses to stay CCI's Rs 1,338-crore penalty order

Moneycontrol News
Jan 07, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

Google has moved Supreme Court to challenge the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order refusing to stay the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s Rs 1,338 crore penalty on the company, CNBC -TV18 reported on January 7.

The search giant is set to argue that parts of the CCI order have been plagiarized from Competition proceedings in European Union and that the order is 'extraordinary' and suffers from 'errors', CNBC-TV 8 report added.

Further, the Alphabet unit is also set to argue that Android's open system makes phones more affordable, Android enables more than 15,000 models across 1,100 OEMs (Original equipment manufacturers).

The antitrust agency had in October last year slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for exploiting its dominant position in the market for Android which powers 97 percent of smartphones in India, a key growth region for the US giant. In the October ruling, CCI had also ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

Earlier this week, NCLAT had declined to stay the order passed by the CCI, after observing that the order was passed on October 20, 2022, but the appeal against it was filed on December 20, 2022.

The NCLAT had also directed Google to deposit 10 percent of the penalty amount within three weeks.